Globeflex Capital L P Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRKR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,480. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

