Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,250,000 after purchasing an additional 356,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 10,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

