Globeflex Capital L P Makes New Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.25% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTI. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE TTI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 20,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

