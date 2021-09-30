Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 19,123 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Vanda Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.8% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.36% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,451. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

