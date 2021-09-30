Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 1,929 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 54,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,935,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,058,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,158.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.36. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,386. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.