Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 27,275 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Meridian Bioscience comprises about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.43% of Meridian Bioscience worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

