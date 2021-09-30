Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 30,568 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.42% of BlueLinx worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 in the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BXC traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.57. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,727. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

