Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 36,247 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 37.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 379,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.31. 8,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

