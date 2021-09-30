Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 8,094 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.32% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

EGRX stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.93. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

