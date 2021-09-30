Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after buying an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 15,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,759. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

