Globeflex Capital L P Purchases Shares of 53,123 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of Avid Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,878,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 93,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AVID stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 5,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,971. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.