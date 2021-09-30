Globeflex Capital L P Sells 12,176 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Cohu worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cohu by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cohu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cohu by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cohu by 93.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COHU stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 17,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

