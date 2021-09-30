Globeflex Capital L P Sells 125,331 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,331 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.19% of Mitek Systems worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MITK. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,551. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.