Globeflex Capital L P Sells 12,680 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.07% of ModivCare worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $6,386,000.

ModivCare stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.09. 71 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

