Globeflex Capital L P Sells 17,023 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.25% of American Public Education worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $19,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $11,580,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $8,908,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APEI. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,334. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $482.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

