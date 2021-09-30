Globeflex Capital L P Sells 7,759 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Kforce accounts for 1.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.53% of Kforce worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Kforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,520 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

