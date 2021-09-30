Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 86,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.41% of Retail Value as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Value alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,156. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $553.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.