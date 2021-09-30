Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,016. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMED stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. Globus Medical has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

