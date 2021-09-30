Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 330,403 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises approximately 2.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Globus Medical worth $88,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

NYSE GMED traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $8,039,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.