Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 236,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.27. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.