Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Roth Capital

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 228.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Gogo by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gogo by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 263,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gogo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gogo by 67,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.