Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.90

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 32993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

