Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 364,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,679,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

