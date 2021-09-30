Gold Poker Market Capitalization Tops $13,726.81 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $13,726.81 and $2.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00065790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00103358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00137658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,495.26 or 1.00000618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.53 or 0.06946836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00759546 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

