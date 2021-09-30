Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Bought by Loews Corp

Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,962 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned about 1.96% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 55.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GSV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. 2,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.06. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

