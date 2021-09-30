Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.98. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,123. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average of $206.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

