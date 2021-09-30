Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 1,605.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMER stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 0.33. The company had a trading volume of 432,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.35. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.75.

About Good Gaming

