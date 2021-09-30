Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $651,678.69 and approximately $59,005.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00118631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00173217 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

