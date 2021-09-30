Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to post sales of $492.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Graco reported sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $72.18 on Thursday. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

