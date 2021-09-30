GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 91.8% in September

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GRCLF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

