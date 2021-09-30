Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 21,811 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

NYSE:CBT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.