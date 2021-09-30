Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 234,000 Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 234,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Telecom Argentina as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after buying an additional 47,057 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 2.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a yield of 23.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -394.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

