Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Autohome by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

