Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

SEA stock opened at $311.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $153.86 and a 1-year high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.15 and its 200 day moving average is $274.05.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.