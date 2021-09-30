Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of AdvanSix worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after buying an additional 95,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

