Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $948,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 108.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $372.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $217.54 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.