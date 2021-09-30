Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 16,870 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,136 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

