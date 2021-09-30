Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

