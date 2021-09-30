Graphlinq Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.32 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $542,462.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

