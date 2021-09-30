Graviton Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,903.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Graviton has a market cap of $16.00 million and $53,903.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for $4.41 or 0.00010234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00101770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00136926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,083.25 or 1.00037261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.27 or 0.06855033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.25 or 0.00769154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

