Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $72,998.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00136749 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,655.28 or 0.99808223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.86 or 0.06847099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00754743 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

