Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases £142.88 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) insider Nick Sanderson bought 19 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £142.88 ($186.67).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nick Sanderson purchased 19 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 789 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($195.86).

On Friday, July 30th, Nick Sanderson purchased 20 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

Shares of GPOR stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 748 ($9.77). 493,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

