Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,664 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 329,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,556,000 after purchasing an additional 308,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:REXR opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

