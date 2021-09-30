Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of The AES worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,257,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,011 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AES opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

