Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 18.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 16.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in PTC by 370.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

