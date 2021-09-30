Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.28% of Veoneer worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 48.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Danske lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of VNE opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

