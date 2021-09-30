Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 184,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.