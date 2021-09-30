Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $41.48 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

