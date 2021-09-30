Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

