Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 3,975.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 746,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.24% of FuelCell Energy worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.